Evil Dead Rise is now streaming on Max

If you missed it in cinemas, you now have the perfect opportunity to watch Evil Dead Rise. As of today, Evil Dead Rise has been added to library of Max (formerly HBO Max), allowing you to catch up on one of the best horror movies of the year.

The fifth overall Evil Dead movie marks some changes for the storied franchise. Instead of taking place in a cabin in the woods, we’re in a slightly rundown Los Angeles apartment block, where two sisters, Ellie and Beth, played by Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan respectively, become targeted by the Necronomicon.

Lily has to fight to save Beth’s kids from the encroaching threat of Deadites. Sadly, there’s no Ash in this zombie movie, since Bruce Campbell retired from the role after Ash Vs Evil Dead was cancelled. He and Sam Raimi are now firmly behind the camera.

Lee Cronin directed this sequel, bringing some fresh perspective to the expanding mythology. The monster movie proved a hit, generating over $146 million at the worldwide box office.

You can read about why in our Evil Dead Rise review from Jessica Cullen. Likewise, our interview with Cronin should prove illuminating, as well. Standard subscribers of Max can now watch it to their hearts content. Sadly, no word on when a service in the UK will get Evil Dead Rise, but we’ll keep you informed.

Have a look at our guide to the Evil Dead Rise 2 release date for what might come next. Our new movies and best movies lists have plenty of other watching choices as well.