Goonies star would “love” to do sequel

Vietnamese actor Ke Huy Quan has recently come back to our screens after a long hiatus, impressing with his performance as Michelle Yeoh’s husband in Everything, Everywhere All At Once. Quan got his break as a child actor, with his first two movie roles going onto be considered classics – The Goonies and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

Quan also appeared in 1992’s Encino Man, but has only acted sporadically since then. He appeared in a film in 2002 and then another in 2021, with breaks of one or two decades in between. With the recent trend of legacy sequels coming decades after the first movie eg. Hocus Pocus 2, Top Gun 2, and Avatar 2, talk has naturally turned to whether The Goonies 2 might happen.

Speaking to ComicBook.Com, Quan said; “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies changed my life, they changed the trajectory of my life. I still can’t believe, 38 years later, I still have people come up to me and tell me how their life has been impacted by those two movies. So I’m grateful to be a part of that.”

When asked if he was interested in reprising these roles, Quan said “And yes, over the years, I always dreamed of revisiting those characters. In fact, we tried for many years, making a Goonies 2. We’ve hired numerous writers with numerous drafts, but it just never came to be. And so, even my return to acting, it was once, to me, a very, very distant dream. [Everything Everywhere All at Once directors] the Daniels made that distant dream into a reality today and I’m so grateful to them. So, yeah, I’d love to.”

While Quan will not be appearing in the latest Indy movie, he added; “I’m excited that we’re going to get Indiana Jones 5. I love Harrison Ford very much, and I can’t wait for him to don that fedora hat once again, and crack that whip another time. So yeah, I’m very happy.”

The Goonies sequel might not be happening (yet), but a meta TV series based on the film is. It’s easy to imagine Quan and other original cast-members having cameos in that.

