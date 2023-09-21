Everybody Loves Raymond just made us feel very, very old

Yes, we know Everybody Loves Raymond first aired in 1996, but we were really not ready to come to terms with what that actually means in terms of how much time has passed since then.

Everybody Loves Raymond is an absolutely classic TV show, well-placed among the best comedy series of all time, and for very good reason. Creator and star, Ray Romano, brought such an incredible energy and silly style of humor to the show, and he was helped by a fantastic ensemble cast around him to keep the gags going.

We have very fond memories of watching Everybody Loves Raymond of a morning, and still make time to catch reruns every now and again. It’s one of the best TV series of all time, so why not? But now, thanks to this thread on Reddit, we need some time to sit down and have a Ray Barone style freakout.

Turns out, Ray Romano is now roughly five years older than Peter Boyle was when the show began. For context, Boyle played Frank Barone, Ray’s father, in the sitcom. Boyle was a little over 60 years old when Everybody Loves Raymond first aired.

Romano, born in 1957, is now 65 years old. He will be 66 by the end of 2023. As the Reddit user so eloquently puts it, “Jeez Alou and Holy Crap. Time sure does fly.”

As one of the best ’90s TV shows, it’s hard to look past that nostalgia and realize that people do actually get older as time goes on. Who would have thought it? To be fair to Romano, he looks pretty great for his age. He’s still busy, too, having made some of the best movies of recent years: The Big Sick is one of the best rom-coms around, he made a brilliant Netflix movie called Paddleton, and even popped up in Martin Scorseses’s The Irishman.

