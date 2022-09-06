Euphoria star blacked out during audition

We all know Euphoria is a TV series renowned for its high-stakes drama and kids behaving badly, but that kind of pressurised environment seemingly begins even before the actors join the show. Turns out, the audition process is pretty stressful too, as Maude Apatow recounts the moment she blacked out during the casting process.

The drama series is one of the most popular shows on television and the wide range of Euphoria characters all bring their own unique brand of chaos to proceedings. In the most recent season of Euphoria, Apatow’s character Lexi Howard had a fairly tense storyline with the preparation and performance of her big school theatre production, which caused all kinds of unrest among her social group.

When it comes to performing under pressure, you’d think Apatow had that skill in the bag, but in an interview with Net-A-Porter discussing how she secured the role, the young actor revealed she was so nervous at the final stage of auditions for Euphoria that she completely passed out in the room.

“The final one was with the network; it’s you in a room, performing in front of 15 people in suits. I was so anxious I just blacked out,” Apatow said. Sounds pretty intense, to be fair.

Thankfully, she got through the traumatic experience and still managed to impress the people in suits enough to bag the role in the comedy series, so it can’t have been that bad.

