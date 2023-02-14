Super Bowl brings back funny Rihanna moment for Ethan Hawke

The Super Bowl brought everybody out in praise of half-time act Rihanna, who has barely performed live since her last album and tour in 2016. One person to get in on the act was Hollywood star Ethan Hawke, who recalled a funny incident that happened in 2015 – and has gone viral many times since. Hawke’s most recent roles have included horror movie The Black Phone, The Northman, Marvel series Moon Knight, and Glass Onion.

At a basketball game in 2015, Ethan Hawke and Rihanna were on the front row – along with other celebrities, we presume. One photograph was taken of the pair with Hawke’s then 13-year-old son in between them. A second photo was taken which makes it look like Hawke had asked his son to switch seats, so he could chat to the Barbadian singer and actress. Hawke looks very flirtatious, lying way back in his seat with his legs outstretched – prompting everyone to assume that he was “shooting his shot.”

Hawke hasn’t publicly commented on the photos before, but his daughter Maya Hawke (who of course stars in Stranger Things) has teased him about them before. For the first time, he posted the photos to his Instagram and wrote; “After Rihanna’s brilliant half time performance [at the Super Bowl on February 12, 2023], I’m hoping my son can find it in his heart to forgive a Dad for taking his moment [in 2015].”

Although Rihanna’s fans have been clamouring for new music from her in the seven years since her last album, she has moved on to building her Savage Fenty empire. She has also done some acting roles – in science fiction movie Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Ocean’s Eight, and Guava Island (co-starring with Donald Glover).

Hawke has been leaning into villainous roles lately – with Moon Knight and The Black Phone – which we called a love letter to 70s horror. He will soon be co-starring with Julia Roberts, Kevin Bacon, and Mahershala Ali in Leave the World Behind. He will also be co-starring with Pedro Pascal in Pedro Almodovar’s latest movie – Strange Way of Life.

While we wait for Hawke’s upcoming movies, and for new music from Rihanna (don’t hold your breath), check out our guide to the best drama movies.