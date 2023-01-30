EO review (2023) – we just got a new favourite donkey

We are truly living in the age of the movie donkey right now, and while Jenny from The Banshees of Inisherin was a delight, we have just found our new favourite donkey thanks to the Polish drama movie EO and its titular star.

The film is wonderfully simple in its premise, as we follow a donkey on his journey across Poland; from humble beginnings in the circus, through farms, football fields, and meat trucks. However, what EO lacks in narrative complexity, it more than makes up for in style and flair.

EO is directed by Jerzy Skolimowski, with a story written by Skolimowski and Ewa Piaskowska, largely inspired by the ‘90s movie Au Hasard Balthazar. The film won the Jury Prize at Cannes Film Festival last year, and has since been recognised in the Oscars 2023 nominations for Best International Feature Film.

The opening sequence is a stunning display of vivid red flashing lights as EO and trainer Kasandra (Sandra Drzymalska) perform a routine known as the resuscitation, with strobe lighting and graceful choreography producing a surreal, dreamlike sensation.

This incredible use of lights and shadows, that recurring red filter, and the exquisite frame composition throughout are perhaps the strongest elements of the whole picture. To be honest, the cinematography by Michal Dymek really didn’t need to go this hard, but I’m damn glad it did because EO is one of the most beautiful looking films all year.

Nature plays a huge role in imbuing this story with a sense of life and energy, and this is something the camera captures impeccably, too. One particular sequence – which I assume was made possible by a drone – sees the camera follow the flow of a stream before rotating in tandem with a wind turbine, is outstanding on a technical level. Another, as the film comes to a close, offers a mesmerising plunge into a waterfall.

Not surprisingly, the fact a donkey is the main character of this story means there is hardly any dialogue throughout. EO feels like a silent movie at times, but remains absolutely engaging at all times, which is testament to the work of composer Pawel Mykietyn who produces a stirring musical score to accompany the powerful imagery. Be it gentle strings, classical piano, electric guitar riffs, or funky synth waves, Mykietyn perfectly matches every stage of EO’s journey.

The eponymous donkey enjoys his fair share of happy moments along the way, and even becomes the unwitting mascot for a local football team at one point. If there’s one thing that will always be a winning combination for me, it’s cute animals and football, but EO is not without its more harrowing moments.

Indeed, EO’s first foray into the wild begins as a triumphant escape from a farm, but soon descends into pure horror movie vibes as the bleak black of night leads him into the path of scavengers like foxes and wolves, as well as human poachers. Later, there are some really uncomfortable scenes as EO is mistreated, but we are reassured that no animals were harmed in making the film, and that the “film was made out of love for animals and nature.”

It is in this spirit that the depiction of the mistreatment, captivity, labour, trauma, and indeed death of animals becomes a core concept in the film. All of these things are so intrinsic to the experience of so many animals and it’s sadly very easy for us to forget what humans put animals through when we use them for entertainment, sport, or produce.

This notion does lead to two of the best scenes in the whole film, though, both of which have very different effects. The first, is a poignant juxtaposition of EO being transported in a claustrophobic carriage while a group of wild horses relish the open space of a nearby field. The second, is a more humorous sequence involving a hapless truck driver whose cameo comes to a shocking conclusion.

Speaking of cameos, there is a slightly unusual diversion from EO in the final act, as legendary actor Isabelle Huppert pops up, but one can never complain about time spent with such a great performer.

I’m not sure EO has enough to defeat the Netflix movie All Quiet on the Western Front when it comes to Oscars predictions for 2023, but it’s a beautiful little film that’s guaranteed to put a smile on your face while also emphasising the fact that animals should be treated better. Remember, all animals are equal, but some are really cool donkeys and we should protect them at all costs.

EO is released in cinemas 3rd February. For those in the UK, you can also catch ‘Outsiders and Exiles: The Films of Jerzy Skolimowski’, presented in partnership with the 21st Kinoteka Polish Film Festival which runs at BFI Southbank from 27 March – 30 April, 2023.