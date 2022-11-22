Emily Blunt is “out” if a movie script has these three words

Emily Blunt’s had quite the career. Her big break came when she starred in the comedy movie The Devil Wears Prada, and since then, she’s basically made banger after banger. From the rom-com Salmon Fishing in the Yemen to the horror movie A Quiet Place, Blunt’s filmography is one any actor would be proud of.

But how has she maintained a virtually spotless record? Well, in a recent interview with The Evening Standard, Blunt explained her process for choosing a role as well as the three words you should never put in your script if you want her to make your movie.

“It’s the worst thing ever when you open a script and read the words’ strong female lead’,” Blunt said. “That makes me roll my eyes – I’m already out. I’m bored.” She continued by saying that “strong female lead” is basically a synonym for having no emotion.

“Those roles are written as incredibly stoic,” she continued. “You spend the whole time acting tough and saying tough things.” So what does Blunt look for in a character? Well, she claims she likes a role with a secret.

“I love a character with a secret,” she said before explaining why she chose to play Cornelia in her new TV series, The English. “I loved Cornelia’s buoyancy, her hopefulness, her guilelessness… she’s innocent without being naive, and that makes her a force to be reckoned with.”

