Edens Zero “will continue” says official Twitter account

The anime series Edens Zero may have finished for the time-being, but there’s plans for the franchise to continue. As the last episode was broadcast in Japan, the official Twitter account made it clear more is in the pipeline.

The weekend of October 2, the final episode of Edens Zero aired in Japan. To correspond with that, the Edens Zero Twitter profile thanked fans for tuning in, and added that “Shiki’s adventures will continue”. This is a welcome surprise, not just because being immediately told of a new season of a TV series when the first ends is gratifying, but also because anime director Yushi Suzuki passed away on September 9, throwing some doubt on whether things would continue.

No other specifics were given. J.C.Staff, the studio behind One Punch Man season 2, Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma, Bakugan, and many more, is handling the anime adaption, from the manga created by hiro Mashima. It was Suzuki’s first time directing a full anime series, having contributed to Fairy Tail, Cardfight!! Vanguard GZ, among others.

A sci-fi series involving multiple planets and micro-cosmoses, Edens Zero follows Shiki Granbell, a human living among robots on Granbell, who befriends Rebecca Bluegarden and Happy, a pair of cosmic video creators. Together, the three start looking for Mother, god of all cosmos, hijinks ensue.

The first twelve episodes of Edens Zero are available on Netflix, with the next 14 expected before the end of the year. After that, we’ll have to wait and see what the future holds for Shiki, Rebecca, and Happy.

An Edens Zero anime game is on the way from Konami, and the manga continues, with chapters available from Kodansha Comics digitally and physically. We’ll keep you informed on when the anime version is due to return.