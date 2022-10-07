Dwayne Johnson loves “being a daddy” too much to run for president

Dwayne Johnson is gearing up to hit our screens in a departure from the family movies that he has churned out for the last decade. Black Adam will see Johnson playing a violent, vengeful anti-hero. However, thanks to such projects as TV series Young Rock, Johnson’s fans have been wanting to see him in a very different kind of role – as President of the United States.

Johnson has pretty much ruled that out, at least for now, by telling Variety that he’s too busy watching his daughters grow up to run for President at the moment. Johnson has a 21-year-old daughter from his previous marriage, as well as two younger daughters, who are aged 4 and 6.

“It’s off the table. Yes. It is off the table,” Johnson said when asked by Variety about running for president. “I will say this because it requires a B-side to this. I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy. And that’s the most important thing to me is being a daddy, number one, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives.”

Johnson continued, “I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years in my first daughter’s life…Growing up in this critical age at this critical time in their life, and that’s what the presidency will do. So my number one priority is my daughters. Sure, CEO sounds great. But the number one thing I wanna be is daddy. That’s it.”

Johnson’s eldest daughter Simone is now embarking on a WWE career, making her the fourth generation of Johnsons to enter the ring. In the TV comedy series Young Rock, Johnson plays a version of himself who is running for President in 2032, so it’s understandable why the question has come up. Johnson of course would not be the first movie star turned President.

While we wait for the release of Black Adam, check out our guide to the best superhero movies and the best adventure movies.