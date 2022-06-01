Dwayne Johnson fan took cardboard cutout to prom

A Dwayne Johnson super-fan got to have The Rock as her date to the prom. But unfortunately, it was only a cardboard cut-out. The real Johnson was sweet enough to respond to the fan on Instagram though, and to keep the joke going by saying she was “the best prom date ever.”

Instagram user Smile Sweets Racoon posted a photo of herself with the life-size cardboard cut-out of Johnson at her High School prom. They even had colour-coordinated outfits in shades of plum. Her caption read; “Thank you The Rock for taking me to prom. I had so much fun. Best date a person could ask for.”

The Rock responded by re-posting the photo and said; “It was absolutely my honour and you were the best prom date EVER!! Great to meet your family and friends too (winky face). PS. I’m super happy you posted this! Have the best summer!” The Rock has a busy summer ahead himself, with the release of DC League of Super-Pets on July 29, 2022.

Not so family-friendly will be another DC project for The Rock – Black Adam – which will now be released in October. Its release was pushed back due to the backlog in VFX houses. Shazam 2 is also on the way, at the end of this year, and fans will be keen to see if there’s any crossover between the two.

Black Adam will be something of a departure for Johnson, who has kept mainly in the family-friendly arena for the last decade. He’s appeared in Tooth Fairy, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, Moana, Jumanji, Rampage, and Jungle Cruise. Black Adam looks as though it will be much darker and more violent.

