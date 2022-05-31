Dwayne Johnson’s daughter still doesn’t believe he’s Maui from Moana

Dwayne Johnson has shared a sweet video of a tea party with his daughter on Instagram, but says that the 4-year-old still doesn’t believe that he’s Maui from one of her favourite Disney movies – Moana.

Moana came out in 2016 and tells the story of a Polynesian girl who sets out across the seas to try to prevent a curse that is plaguing her island. She teams up with Maui (Johnson, really!), a demi-god to attempt to appease the goddess Te Fiti by returning her heart. Its songs, by Lin-Manuel Miranda, were incredibly popular and it made $645 million at the box office.

The video that Johnson has posted shows him sitting on a comically small chair, sipping from a comically small pink cup. He has put the song “Sweet Pea” over the video, so you can’t hear the in-depth conversation he’s having with his young daughter Tia, and her stuffed bunny. Johnson has a 20-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, and then two more daughters – Jasmine (7) and Tiana (4).

Johnson’s caption reads; “Daddy/Daughter/Bunny tea parties have a special way of putting life into real perspective. My “why” becomes even more clear. She just turned 4 and probably won’t remember this, but I sure will. And she still refuses to believe that her Daddy is actually MAUI from one of her favorite Disney movies, MOANA! She always says, ‘Daddy, you’re not Maui, you’re The Rock'”

Fortunately for Tia, her Daddy has appeared in quite a few family-friendly movies where it’s more obvious that it’s him, such as Jumanji and Jungle Cruise. She probably won’t be allowed to watch his upcoming DC movie Black Adam, however.

