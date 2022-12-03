Dune prequel series adds a big name star to its cast

The Dune prequel series, Dune: The Sisterhood, has added more cast members to its already impressive roster. The Dune prequel TV series is set over 10,000 years before the events that we see in Denis Villeneuve’s science fiction movie Dune.

The sci-fi series is expected to explore the creation of the mysterious female order the Bene Gesserit. The Bene Gesserit, of which Paul’s mother Lady Jessica is a member, is an ancient order of influential women who sought to manipulate the galaxy with their intricate web of plans.

Through decades of training and mastery of their own physiology and psychology, the Bene Gesserit sisters are able to harness the power of the voice, which is used to command people to do their bidding. In Frank Herbert’s novel they are integral to the story of Dune, and Dune 2, as they help to organise Baron Harkonnen’s plot against House Atreides.

Now, Variety reports that Mark Strong will be joining the cast of the series in a huge role, alongside two other new actors Jade Anouka and Chris Mason. Strong, who is best known for his role in thriller movie Zero Dark Thirty and other movies like Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, will play the Emperor of Mankind (kind of a big deal, then). This is different to the Emperor who we will see in Dune 2, who is played by Christopher Walken, and by the events of the movie Strong’s Emperor will be long, long dead.

The three new cast members will be joining Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson who are leading the series. Expect more casting announcements and plot details to emerge about the series in the coming months. For more on Dune, check out our guides to Spice and Sandworms.