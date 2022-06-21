Dune 2 casts Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot

Léa Seydoux is going from Bond Girl to sandworms, as the latest addition to the cast of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune Part Two, Deadline are reporting. Seydoux will fill the critical role of Lady Margot, a vital ally to Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) in his war with the House Harkonnen.

Seydoux joins new cast-members Florence Pugh, who will be playing Princess Irulan and Elvis star Austin Butler, as Feyd-Rautha – heir to House Harkonnen. In Frank Herbert’s novel Dune, Lady Margot factors early on in the story, when she leaves a critical warning to Paul’s mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), about the treachery that awaits them on Arrakis after House Atreides takes over from House Harkonnen.

That sequence didn’t make Villeneuve’s movie, but as a member of the Bene Gesserit, Lady Margot does have a major part to play in the second half of the story, involving Feyd-Rautha and her husband, Count Fenring (a role that has yet to be cast). Seydoux’s most recent English-language roles have been in Spectre, The French Dispatch, No Time to Die, and Crimes of the Future.

Seydoux has also won critical acclaim for her recent French-language roles, in Bruno Dumont’s France, and Mia Hansen-Love’s One Fine Morning. Villeneuve is French-Canadian and his first few movies were in Quebecoise. Dune did surprisingly well at the box office, given that it was released day-and-date on HBO Max. It was nominated for ten Oscars and won six.

Dune Part Two is expected to begin filming towards the end of 2022, and be released in October 2023. Another new addition to the cast is Christopher Walken, as the Emperor of the Known Universe.

While we wait for more updates on Villeneuve’s highly-anticipated sequel, brush up on House Atreides and House Harkonnen.