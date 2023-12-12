Dune 2 sets another record for Denis Villeneuve

Dune 2 is one of the most highly-anticipated movies of 2024, but even before it’s released, the film is already proving itself to be a record breaker.

This is because the runtime of Dune 2, which reportedly stands at 2 hours, 46 minutes, is Denis Villeneuve’s longest science fiction movie yet. The director is known for his lengthy films — the first Dune, for example, was 2 hours 35 minutes long — but this new movie really takes the biscuit. And probably your bladder with it, if Collider‘s confirmation proves true in the final edit.

Dune 2, which features returning stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, is set to carry on the story of Paul Atreides, as he “unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.”

As per the official film synopsis, Paul finds himself “facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe,” as its up to him and him alone to “prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

It's fair to say the first Dune film was one of the best movies of 2021, so if the sequel lives up to the hype, there will be a very happy audience. An audience who have probably gone numb from sitting in the cinema that long, but still…