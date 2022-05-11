Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero getting global theatrical release

It is time for anime fans worldwide to rejoice because Goku and Gohan are going international for their next big-screen adventure. Crunchyroll and Toei Animation have revealed that the upcoming animated movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, will have a global theatrical release in August 2022.

Directed by Tetsuro Kodama, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is the 21st Dragon Ball film, and is the second anime movie to come from the Dragon Ball Super series. The sequel to Akira Toriyama’s original Dragon Ball manga, Dragon Ball Super, takes place in Age 784 – a ten-year time skip after fans saw Goku defeat Majinn Buu in the animated series Dragon Ball Z.

The upcoming film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, will follow on from the events of the last action movie in the franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Currently, not much about the plot of the film is known. However, according to the flick’s trailer, we will see all of our favourite Dragon Ball characters return as they face one of Goku’s long-time enemies – The Red Ribbon Army.

You can watch the trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero below:

The global release for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will start rolling out after the anime movie hits theatres in Japan on June 11, landing in international markets come August. The film will be available to watch in two different versions – either with Japanese subtitles or with the English dub.

While it is good news all around that the anime movie will be hitting theatres around the world, the international drop of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero marks the first fully globally-distributed theatrical release for Crunchyroll in North America. That’s right; the anime takeover continues to build up steam!

