Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero takes place after Broly

Fans of the iconic Shonen anime series, Dragon Ball, know that things can get dicey in the franchise when it comes to timelines. However, thanks to a recent teaser video, we now know that the newest action movie from the franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, will take place – after the events of the 2018 anime movie Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

In the most recent Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero featurette titled ‘Highlights Explained’, fans were gifted with a number of facts about the upcoming animated movie. One of the big revelations was the upcoming flick’s position in the ever-complex and growing Dragon Ball timeline. “First of all, the story is set on Earth,” the video reveals. “After the fierce battle with Broly! But, peace didn’t last for long!”

Directed by Tetsuro Kodama, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is the 21st Dragon Ball film, and is the second feature to span from the Dragon Ball Super series. Dragon Ball Super is the sequel to Akira Toriyama’s original Dragon Ball manga, and follows Goku after a ten-year time skip after defeating the character Majinn Buu.

The anime show, Dragon Ball Super, officially ended in 2018 with Dragon Ball Super: Broly shortly following its conclusion. However, the Dragon Ball Super manga has been running for over ten years now, and many have wondered how the new film will continue the manga’s work now that the TV series has finished.

#DragonBallSuperSuperHero "Highlights Explained" PV It reveals that this movie is a 'sequel' to Broly movie, and confirms that the last fight that was fought on Earth was 'the fierce fight with Broly.' Translations: @Inumaru08

Video: @DbsHype1 (1/2) pic.twitter.com/J7tLV55jQe — SUPER クロニクル  (@DBSChronicles) April 16, 2022

Dragon Ball Super: Broly took place after Dragon Ball Super’s final instalment, the Universe Survival saga, in 2018. In the manga, there is a vague time frame between the events seen in Broly and the start of the story’s next chapter – the Moro Arc. So, it looks like the new film could be filling in some gaps left from both the Super anime and the manga – that even long time Dragon Ball readers could find surprising.

We will keep you posted as soon as we know more. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to release in Japan on June 11. If you are curious to see more of Goku’s adventures, here is our guide on where to watch Dragon Ball.