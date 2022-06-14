Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero coming to US and UK in August

Anime fans, hold onto your senzu beans, because the official US and UK Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero release date has just been announced. Crunchyroll and Toei Animation have revealed that Goku and Gohan’s next adventure will be hitting the big screen overseas on August 19, 2022.

Directed by Tetsuro Kodama, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is the 21st Dragon Ball film, and is the second anime movie to come from the Dragon Ball Super series. For those of you who may not know, Dragon Ball Super is the sequel to Akira Toriyama’s original Dragon Ball manga and takes place after the events of the anime series Dragon Ball Z in Age 784.

The film hit theatres in Japan in June 11, and is now set to make its way to over more than 2,300 theatres in the US alone. The upcoming animated movie will be available in two versions once it does make its international debut – the subbed version with the original voice cast, and an English dubbed option. And if you are lucky enough to be in the UK, preview screenings kick-off two days before the widespread global release on August 17.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, will follow on from the events of the last action movie in the franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and sees our favourite fighters battling against some familiar enemies – The Red Ribbon Army, who was first introduced in the freshman instalment of the anime series, Dragon Ball, back in 1986.

The official synopsis for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero reads: “The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves ‘Super Heroes’. They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army’s objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!”

