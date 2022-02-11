Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will focus on Gohan and Piccolo

Gohan and Piccolo in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

Two of the best Dragon Ball Z characters will be taking the spotlight for the upcoming anime movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Akie Iyoku, an editor on the manga side of the anime series, says Gohan and Piccolo will be the main characters for the action movie.

Twitter account DBSChronicles translated comments from Akie during the Toei Lineup Presentation in Japan. “We are using a different approach to express the visuals this time. This time, the story is centered around the master-disciple duo of Gohan and Piccolo,” he said. “Up until now everyone has been getting stronger and stronger, So, Earth is the stage this time. ‘How will the people on Earth stand up to this threat?’ is how we came up with this story.”

This checks out since Dragon Ball Super: Broly involved a battle that cascaded through multiple planets and dimensions. Goku and Vegeta were the main protagonists, fused into Gogeta. Reverting back to Earth, for something that concerns other Z Fighters, is a sensible contrast. Gohan is an ideal candidate too since he hasn’t done a huge amount in Dragon Ball: Super just yet.

Going by the first trailer, it seems the Red Ribbon Army is back for Super Hero, with androids Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. We get Super Saiyan Gohan in the footage, though no suggestion on what new forms he’ll take.

Gohan has been explicit in his desire to achieve power away from the Saiyan hierarchy. What does that look like? Who knows, but if anyone can figure it out, it’s him. the animated movie was started while Broly was still being made, and we don’t yet no exactly what the timeline is between the two.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is directed by Tetsuro Kodama and written by Akira Toriyama, and is due to arrive in theatres in Japan April 22, 2022. No work on UK or US release date, but in the meantime, why not have a look at the best My Hero Academia characters.

