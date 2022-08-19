How long is the new Dragon Ball movie? There’s a brand new animated movie from the world of Saiyans and Namekians, featuring fan favourite Dragon Ball characters like Piccolo and Gohan. Based on the stories from the original anime series, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is an epic action movie which pits our heroes against the newly reformed Red Ribbon Army.

We’re sure you’re all super excited to watch Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, but before you dive in you’re probably wondering what the runtime on the new anime movie is. We know how it is, with most movies clocking in at well over two hours, planning a movie night takes a lot of effort these days.

So how long is the new Dragon Ball movie? You don’t need to summon a wish-granting dragon to get the answer, because we’ve been training harder than Goku to deliver all the information you need. Here’s the details on the superhero movie‘s runtime.

How long is the new Dragon Ball movie?

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is exactly 100 minutes long, with a runtime of one hour and 40 minutes. That’s a pretty nice runtime, ample enough to deliver all the fun and fighting you could want, but not so long that you’re going to need a toilet break.

