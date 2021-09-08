Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence lead trailer for Netflix comedy movie Don’t Look Up

When the world is ending, call Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. That’s Netflix’s strategy anyway, with the first trailer for new comedy movie Don’t Look Up.

An asteroid is hurtling towards Earth, and DiCaprio and Lawrence play the first two astronomers to cotton on. Thing is, they’re too far down the food chain, and need to go on a campaign to let everyone know about their impending doom. No pressure. Several other stars appear in the pack cast, including Meryl Streep as Janie Orlean, the sitting president of the United States, Jonah hill as her son and chief-of-staff, and Dune leading man Timothée Chalamet. Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, and Ariana Grande are among other costars.

The first trailer shows a little bit of how this goes. DiCaprio’s character has a panic attack in a public bathroom, relatable in any situation, nevermind trying to save the world, and he and Lawrence’s character are chewed out for being stressful. Being the only ones who fully grasp just how much trouble we’re in can be tough business.

The science fiction movie is directed by Adam McKay, who also wrote the screenplay, and co-wrote the story with David Sirota. McKay is primarily known for comedies like Anchorman and Step Brothers, though he’s dipped his toes into political commentary with The Big Short, and contributed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe by co-writing Ant-Man.

Political satire is very much part of Don’t Look Up, as McKay explains to EW. “[Meryl Steep’s character’s] very concerned about the poll numbers, very concerned about the politics, loves her own celebrity,” he says. “She’s a hybrid of all the ridiculous leaders that we’ve had for the past ten, 20, 30 years.”

Don’t Look Up is getting a limited theatrical run on December 10, before moving onto the streaming service December 22.