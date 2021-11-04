BBC responds to claims it’s given up creative control of Doctor Who

The BBC has responded to claims that it’s given up creative control of the popular sci-fi series Doctor Who. According to The Times, Bad Wolf – Russell T. Davies’ production company – will take control of the creative direction of TV series. At the same time, the BBC will “look after international sales, merchandise and other ancillary matters.”

A spokesperson for BBC Studios, via The Radio Times, has since responded to these allegations, downplaying the rumours that the BBC has somehow ‘lost control’ of Doctor Who. “We’re incredibly excited about the future of Doctor Who,” it said. “BBC Studios is ultimately responsible for delivering the show, and this production partnership is about the long-term investment that will radically build on the already huge success of the show and franchise worldwide.”

It’s worth noting that there is no specific denial of the claims made by The Times. The Digital Fix has reached out to Bad Wolf for comment. It’s also alleged that the deal with Bad Wolf will cost the BBC up to £40 million in commercial revenue for every ten episodes.

Fans were thrilled at the news Davies was returning to Doctor Who “for the 60th anniversary and beyond”. Davies said he was “beyond excited” to be working on his favourite show once again in a statement on the official Doctor Who website.

The It’s A Sin writer warned about moving too fast, though, saying: “There’s a whole series of Jodie Whittaker’s brilliant Doctor for me to enjoy, with my friend and hero Chris Chibnall at the helm – I’m still a viewer for now.”

Doctor Who: Flux airs weekly every Sunday night on BBC One. The first episode is available on iPlayer now.