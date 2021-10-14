Doctor Who set image announces Jodie Whittaker has wrapped filming

Jodie Whittaker, the Thirteenth and current Doctor on Doctor Who, has completed filming on the sci-fi series. The BBC shared a set picture featuring Whittaker and costar Mandip Gill, announcing the two actors were done on the TV series.

In the image, a costumed Whittaker is smiling alongside Gill, both holding the clapperboard for Doctor Who. Behind them is the current TARDIS. The BBC confirmed in July that Whittaker would be stepping down from her role as the famous Timelord in 2022, following three specials that will mark her last season. The first of these, Doctor Who: Flux, is coming October 31, for Halloween.

Chris Chibnall, current showrunner, is stepping down with Whittaker, to be replaced by none other than Russell T Davies, the man who spearheaded Doctor Who’s reboot back in the early 2000s. Davies steps in just in time to guide a new Doctor through the 60th anniversary of the timey-wimey series. But before all that, there’s Flux, and the first teaser makes it sounds like quite the bumpy ride indeed.

“Listen carefully, we don’t have much time. The Flux is coming,” Whittaker’s Doctor says in the trailer. “It’s bringing with it the Sontarans, Weeping Angels, creatures known as the Ravagers, enemies from across the universe. This is the fight of our lives.”

Check out the pic of Whittaker and Gill below:

Doctor Who: Flux, starring Whittaker, Gill, and new companion John Bishop, airs on October 31.