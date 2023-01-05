People are convinced Chris Pine thinks Hugh Grant married Daniel Craig

Chris Pine has gone viral several times in recent months – for reasons that are very hard to explain to those who are not ‘terminally online.’ The press tour for Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling ended up being a whole thing – from Pine seemingly disassociating in one interview, to allegedly being spit on by Harry Styles during the Venice premiere. And now, Pine has gone viral once more – for a tiny little moment in an interview with Collider.

Chris Pine and Hugh Grant were being interviewed together to promote their upcoming movie Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The fantasy movie isn’t out until March 31, but for some reason, the press tour has already started. Collider’s Steve Weintraub opens the interview with a spoiler (depending on your definition of that word) for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

He starts the interview by asking Grant; “what’s it like being married to Benoit Blanc?” Grant says; “Is that out of the can now? It is true, I’m married to James Bond.” Pine then says; “Oh fuck man, I didn’t know that!” This has led some people to conclude that Pine thinks that Hugh Grant and Daniel Craig are married in real life.

However, if you watch the full thing, Pine quickly follows up by asking Grant; “are you credited in the film?” So, it turns out that Pine does know the difference between reality and movies, after all. Which is handy for a Hollywood movie star.

Hugh Grant plays the rogue villain Forge Fletcher and Pine plays the bard Edgin, who leads a band of thieves – made up of a barbarian (Michelle Roriguez), a sorcerer (Justice Smith), a druid shapeshifter (Sophia Lillis) and a sword-wielding paladin (Rege-Jean Page).

Considering that there’s nearly three months until the movie comes out, Chris Pine is gonna have to practice his interview technique so he doesn’t go viral for another weird, and entirely unintentional reason. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best fantasy movies.