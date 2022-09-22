Olivia Wilde clarifies that no, Harry Styles didn’t spit on Chris Pine

The director of drama-ridden psychological thriller movie Don’t Worry Darling has cleared up #SpitGate once and for all.

Unless you’ve been living under a particularly isolated rock for the past fortnight, you’ve probably heard about #SpitGate. It was that insane drama where Harry Styles spat on his Don’t Worry Darling co-star Chris Pine at the Venice International Film Festival, right?

#SpitGate was a small part of a larger narrative about the new movie, which has been bogged down by persistent allegations about the onset behaviour of her cast, firings, affairs, and much more. There’s so much, in fact, that we’ve complied everything you need to know about the Don’t Worry Darling drama all into one place for your convenience.

All that drama might be a bit of guilty fun. But, we’re sorry to be the ones to break it to you, #SpitGate definitely didn’t happen. At least, not according to the drama movie‘s director.

Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Wilde was asked about some of the more wild rumours circulating about her movie, including #SpitGate and her reported feud with lead actor Florence Pugh.

The director said: “No, he did not. but it think its a perfect example of people who look for drama anywhere they can. Harry did not spit on Chris, in fact.” However, when asked whether or not her relationship with Pugh had broken down, she noticeably avoided the topic saying “I have nothing but respect for Florence’s talent.”

