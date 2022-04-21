New DnD movie release date set for March 2023, official title revealed

We’ve just learned the Dungeons and Dragons movie release date, and the official title. The fantasy movie Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will arrive in theatres March 3, 2023.

This news was revealed during the latest DnD Direct, where directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley provided a brief update on the adventure movie. They thank fans, spoke about how much of a dream it is to bring the realm to the big screen, before finally revealed that we’ll see the picture in March 2023. Afterward, we get a title treatment for Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and the specific date of March 3.

There was some hope we might get a glimpse behind-the-scenes, since set images have circulated showing Hugh Grant and such. That said, we’ll take a release date. Production on the new Dungeons and Dragons movie wrapped back in August 2021, with Goldstein and Francis Daley likely knee-deep in post ever since, getting all the effects done – takes a bit of time to make dragons, magic, and other such fantastical elements look real.

Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Regé-Jean Page join Grant in the cast for the film. Michael Gilio wrote the script with Goldstein and Francis Daley.

You can watch the full livestream below – the film update occurs at 17:00:

Previously, we’ve heard Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves would be part of a “bigger universe”. Pine has compared it both Game of Thrones and The Princess Bride, all of which sound pretty good. We mean, given the previous attempts at adapting the source material, the bar is low.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is in theatres March 3, 2023. For more on the RPG, our sister site Wargamer has a more tabletop-focused rundown on the DnD movie, and the best DnD maps, and best DnD gods, for good measure.