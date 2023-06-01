How does Ariel’s mom die in The Little Mermaid?

How does Ariel’s mom die in The Little Mermaid? The live-action remake is the talk of the town, right now. But what does it do differently from the animated classic?

But how does Ariel’s mom die in The Little Mermaid, and how did that affect the plot of one of 2023’s new movies?

How does Ariel’s mom die in The Little Mermaid?

Ariel’s mom, Queen Athena, is killed by humans in a run-in with a pirate ship from the human world.

It happened when Ariel was very young, and is why King Triton hates humans so much and distrusts them.

Athena was the Queen of Atlantica and was loved dearly by both the kingdom’s subjects and her family. She was known for loving music, and having a lovely singing voice — much like Ariel.

