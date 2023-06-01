How does Ariel’s mom die in The Little Mermaid?

If you're wondering how does Ariel's mom die in The Little Mermaid live action remake, we've got the details on Disney movie's tragic story of Queen Athena.

Halle Bailey as Ariel in The Little Mermaid.jpeg

Published:

DisneyThe Little Mermaid

How does Ariel’s mom die in The Little Mermaid? The live-action remake is the talk of the town, right now. But what does it do differently from the animated classic?

Disney’s The Little Mermaid remake follows Ariel as she seeks to connect with the human world, meets Price Eric, and tangles with the sea witch Ursula. Read all about that and more in our five-star The Little Mermaid review.

But how does Ariel’s mom die in The Little Mermaid, and how did that affect the plot of one of 2023’s new movies?

How does Ariel’s mom die in The Little Mermaid?

Ariel’s mom, Queen Athena, is killed by humans in a run-in with a pirate ship from the human world.

It happened when Ariel was very young, and is why King Triton hates humans so much and distrusts them.

Athena was the Queen of Atlantica and was loved dearly by both the kingdom’s subjects and her family. She was known for loving music, and having a lovely singing voice — much like Ariel.

YouTube Thumbnail

For more on the movie, check out The Little Mermaid cast and our answer to did The Little Mermaid get a sequel. We also have a The Little Mermaid soundtrack list for you to shake your fins to. Or, find out what the best movies of all time are.

An equal lover of streaming trash and arthouse who started off behind the camera in documentary filmmaking and has written for the likes of Zavvi. Will fight for Pitch Perfect.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.