Cruella director wants Emma Thompson in the sequel

Disney is getting ready to bring back everyone’s favourite spot obsessed villain in the upcoming Disney movie Cruella 2, but who will be joining her in the next chapter? The film’s director Craig Gillespie hopes that Emma Thompson will be one of the names returning for the sequel.

The sequel to the live-action movie Cruella was announced shortly after the film hit theatres and the streaming service Disney Plus back in June. Following the journey of the famous villain from the animated movie 101 Dalmatians, the flick served as an origin story for Cruella de Vil, played by Emma Stone. Cruella faces off against the murderous Baroness Von Hellman (Emma Thompson). At the end of the film, we see the Baroness arrested and swearing vengeance on Cruella before being taken to jail.

Understandably, many have wondered if the ending means that the Baroness will return as the leading antagonist in the next film or if she’ll be replaced by a new baddie. In August, Disney closed the casting deal for Stone to return as the titular character. However, there has been no news on Thompson’s involvement in the project.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Gillespie was asked if fans can expect to see the Baroness return in the new movie. “I can’t answer this question,” the director replied. “It would be a shame if she wasn’t in it, wouldn’t it?”

The vague answer hints that Disney may be keeping any casting deals close to its chest for now. However, Gillespie’s statement saying it would be a “shame” if Thompson didn’t return is very true. Thompson and Stone had dynamic on-screen chemistry and were one of the key components that made the first film so successful.

Hopefully, we get some good Cruella casting news soon. While we wait on updates, you can look over our guide to the best family movies of all time.