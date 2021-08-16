Emma Stone will return in Cruella sequel

Emma Stone is officially making a dastardly Disney comeback as the fashionable, pooch hating villain Cruella de Vil. According to Variety, the actor has closed the casting deal with the studio, and is now set to star in the upcoming Disney movie Cruella 2.

Just weeks after the live-action prequel to the animated movie 101 Dalmatians – titled Cruella – opened in cinemas back in June, Disney announced that a sequel was in the works. Following the journey of one of the most evil villains in the magic kingdom, the movie was a massive success, and earned over $220 million in the global box office. When the news of a sequel first broke, director Craig Gillespie, and screenwriter Tony McNamara were expected to return for the next chapter in the canine obsessed villain’s story. However, no deal was made for Stone to return as the movie’s titular character until now.

The new agreement drafted for Stone comes after Scarlett Johansson’s recent breach of contract suit against Disney – for its decision to release Black Widow in both theatres and on its streaming service Disney Plus simultaneously. Stone’s new casting deal likely addressed some of the concerns and issues surrounding the studio’s distribution policy brought up by Johansson’s case.

“This agreement demonstrates that there can be an equitable path forward that protects artists and aligns studios’ interests with talent,” executive chairman of Endeavor, Patrick Whitesell, said in regards to the new deal. “We are proud to work alongside Emma and Disney, and appreciate the studio’s willingness to recognise her contributions as a creative partner. We are hopeful that this will open the door for more members of the creative community to participate in the success of new platforms.”

Black Widow, and Cruella were among the first Disney releases to debut the studio’s hybrid premier plan, which would see movies release theatrically and through its streaming service on the same day. However, this model seems to be on its way out. Ryan Reynolds’ action movie Free Guy, and Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings won’t be premiering on Disney Plus, and will be exclusive theatrical releases for a set period before heading to VOD.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will release across UK and US theatres on September 3. Free Guy is currently out in cinemas right now. While we wait on more Cruella news, why not read our list of the best family movies of all time.