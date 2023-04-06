Monsters at Work season 2 release date speculation, cast and more

What is the Monsters at Work season 2 release date? We all want more from Sulley and, of course, Mike Wazowski.

Monsters at Work is a kid’s TV series which debuted on the streaming service Disney Plus and is a spin-off from the hugely popular Monsters, Inc. movies. The animated series sees the return of Mike Wazowski and the big blue Sulley, alongside a large cast of new and loveable monsters. It follows the Monsters, Inc. company as Mike Wazowski and Sulley take it over, and makes the transition from creating energy from screams, to creating energy from laughter.

The first season had 10 episodes and debuted in July 2021. That seems like quite a while ago now, and fans of the series have been clamouring for the lowdown on season 2. So, let’s go into everything we know about the upcoming series, starting with the Monsters at Work season 2 release date.

Monsters at Work season 2 release date speculation

Monsters at Work season 2 has officially been confirmed, and it will be released in 2023. This is great news for fans of the eclectic group of monsters, but the bad news is that we don’t yet have a specific release date for the kid’s series beyond the broad announcement that it will be coming in 2o23.

However, based on the fact that Monsters at Work season 2 was announced back in June of 2022, we can estimate that Monsters at Work season 2 will, in all likelihood, release within the first half of 2023. So, an announcement really could be imminent.

Monsters at Work season 2 cast

The Monsters at Work season 2 cast will see the return of all the fan favourites from the first season. Of course, Mike Wazowski and Sulley will be making their return alongside new characters like Tylor Tuskmon and Val Little.

Who is in the Monsters at Work season 2 cast?

Billy Crystal as Mike Wazowski

John Goodman as Sulley

Ben Feldman as Tylor Tuskmon

Mindy Kaling as Val Little

Henry Winkler as Fritz

Lucas Neff as Duncan P. Anderson

Alanna Ubach as Katherine “Cutter” Sterns

Bonnie Hunt as Ms Flint

Jennifer Tilly as Celia Mae

Bob Peterson as Roz and Roze

Of course, with the new season, there will likely also be new characters. However, as of yet, we haven’t had any additional information about who may be joining the cast and in what capacity.

Monsters at Work season 2 plot

The Monsters at Work season 2 plot will likely follow on from the events of season 1, which saw Mike Wazowski and Sulley take control of Monsters, Inc. after the arrest of Henry Waternoose.

In addition to that, it followed the story of a recent graduate of Monsters University Tylor Tuskmon, as well as his growing friendship with Val Little and his rivalry with Duncan P. Anderson.

Expect Monsters at Work season 2 to continue exploring these growing relationships, as well as the challenges that Mike Wazowski and Sulley encounter in trying to run the company. Whatever path the story goes down, it’s bound to be a lot of fun.

Monsters at Work season 2 trailer

There is no Monsters at Work season 2 trailer yet, but there is an announcement trailer for the series, which sees the various characters in the series in the kid’s comedy series saying the word “two” in reference to season 2. You can check that trailer out above until we finally get a proper trailer for Monsters at Work season 2.

