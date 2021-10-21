Dexter: New Blood image shows new cast, brings back Jennifer Carpenter

Dexter: New Blood brings some old and new faces to the latest instalment in the hit serial killer TV series. In a new cast photo for the upcoming revival show, a bunch of characters are standing in the snow, no doubt waiting for Dexter to start splattering some blood.

Shared by Showtime via Collider, the new image features a first look at Dexter in Oregon. Standing in front of a wooden cabin, we see Michael C. Hall as Dexter, Clancy Brown as Kurt Caldwell, Johnny Sequoyah as Audrey Bishop, Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan, Alano Miller as Logan, Julia Jones as Angela Bishop, and Jennifer Carpenter as Debra Morgan. The isolated cabin setting makes sense, given what we know about Dexter season 9.

After eight years since the release of the last season of the award-winning series, Dexter: New Blood will pick up ten years after the events of season 8, which saw Dexter fake his death before beginning a new life as a lumberjack in Oregon. Hall previously hinted that this next instalment would see our favourite morally ambiguous serial killer struggling to abstain from murder, and attempting to adjust to his new rural lifestyle.

However, as the cast photo shows, with the return of his dead sister, Debra, and a grown-up version of his son Harrison, it is safe to say that Dexter’s past will be haunting him – perhaps even urging him to go back to his bloodthirsty ways.

The new instalment is billed as a limited series that will run for ten episodes, and will see Clyde Phillips, who oversaw the first four seasons of Dexter, return as the series showrunner. Dexter: New Blood is scheduled to release on November 7 at 21:00 EST on Showtime in the US. The streaming service Sky Atlantic will air the show for UK viewers on November 8.