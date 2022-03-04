Third Kenneth Branagh Poirot movie has been written, says 20th Century Studios president

After a much delay, Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile finally reached our screens in February and faired quite well at the box office. With 33 Poirot novels written by Agatha Christie to choose from, there is obviously speculation as to whether Branagh will make any more Poirot detective movies.

Steve Asbell, president of 20th Century Studios recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about several upcoming projects, including the Avatar sequels, more Planet of the Apes movies, Free Guy 2 and more. And he was asked if there would be anymore Agatha Christie movies.

Asbell responded; “We have the Poirot franchise, we have other Christie stories. I love these films, I love Ken (Branagh, who plays detective Hercule Poirot and directed Murder on the Orient Express in 2017 and the newly-released Death on the Nile). We have a third script written, by Michael Green, that is a pretty daring shift in genre and in tone. It’s post-war Venice and an adaptation of one of the lesser-known novels. So I think you’ll see the mustache again.”

Murder on the Orient Express, which was released in 2017 and had an all-star cast including Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Judi Dench, Olivia Colman, Penelope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Daisy Ridley and Josh Gad – made over $350 million at the box office.

Death on the Nile probably won’t reach those giddy heights, but has still done well so far, on what was reportedly only a $10 million budget. Kenneth Branagh is somewhat distracted at the moment by his multiple Oscar nominations for his autobiographical film Belfast.

If you’re a fan of detective movies, check out what we know so far about Knives Out 2.