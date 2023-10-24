Wonder Woman casting rumors fly after James Gunn’s cryptic post

As James Gunn looks to assemble a new team of heroes for his DCU, Eiza González appears to be keen on replacing Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman
Jakob Barnes's Avatar

Published:

DC Universe

It seems no one is surviving the cull of the DCEU as James Gunn puts together a fresh roster of stars for his new DCU, and Eiza González is making it pretty clear she wants to replace Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.

There are grand plans for the DCU, which will act as a big do-over for all our favorite DC characters. Gunn has already made solid progress on Superman Legacy, offering us a revised take on the Man of Steel, but little has been mentioned of Diana Prince’s future, aside from the fact that Gadot will not be a part of any upcoming DC movies.

Gunn has plenty of time to find a new Wonder Woman, with no clear sign of her being involved in Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters just yet. But, in a recent Instagram post to celebrate Wonder Woman Day, Eiza González gave us a pretty big hint that she has her sights set on bagging the role.

Gunn posted an image of Wonder Woman covered in blood, looking ready for battle. The artwork is from comic book artist Dave Finch, taken from a cover as part of the DC’s New 52 run from 2015 (issue #38, to be precise).

Among the many comments on the post, there’s a reply from González saying: “This image is the one.” Now, it could be that the actor is simply a big fan of the hero and has a particular fondness for that comic book cover – which is, admittedly, pretty badass (as you can see below).

Wonder Woman #38 from the DC Comics New 52 run

But, just as Gunn can no longer innocently post anything DC-related without a flurry of speculation and theories cropping up, any actor showing any amount of interest in these characters is also likely to arouse suspicion and get us thinking about casting rumors. To me, González’s comment almost sounds like she and Gunn have discussed the character previously and that this image may have been the source of their (hypothetical) conversation.

Either way, Gunn’s decision to share this specific image does offer us some clues as to how he might envisage Wonder Woman moving forward. The storyline in the comic book related to the image sees Diana Prince dealing with the burden of becoming the God of War, and while she struggles mentally with the responsibility of protecting Themyscira at first, the hero gradually becomes stronger and realizes her true potential as a deadly warrior.

YouTube Thumbnail

It’s something that would really fit into Gunn’s wheelhouse of introducing violence, death, and a surprising amount of emotional depth to his superhero movies. As for González’s suitability for the role, she has certainly done her fair share of action movies, with Baby Driver, in particular, showcasing her aptitude for bloody battles, so I’m sure she could hold her own in the DCU.

While we wait for casting news, you might want to watch the DC movies in order (though I recommend skipping the last few entries), and you could also investigate our list of the best DC villains to see which nefarious nemeses Gunn might call on to battle his heroes. Alternatively, look ahead to new movies from the franchise with our guide on the Aquaman 2 release date.

Jakob is a Staff Writer for The Digital Fix who spends most of his time looking for fascinating facts from the world of film and television to share with our readers. His favorite thing in the whole galaxy is Star Wars, though Batman comes a close second. Jakob has been working in the entertainment industry since 2014, when he founded the award-winning publication JumpCut Online, and also has experience in sports journalism, writing for outlets like The Spurs Web and Football Paradise. If you want to be Jakob's friend, just tell him you think The Last Jedi is a masterpiece.