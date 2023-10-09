The Batman 2 rumors tease iconic villain finally coming to live-action

While we have our concerns about the DCU in general, there is one project that has us very excited: The Batman 2. And now, a big rumor has emerged that has us even more hyped, because one of the most fearsome Bat villains could be on the way to the big screen for the first time.

Only time will tell if James Gunn’s plans for the DCU can get things back on track. Watching the DC movies in order right now is not much fun, given the last few entries have been so poor. However, The Batman 2 release date is still something that we are very much looking forward to. The first Batman flick from Matt Reeves was one of the best movies of 2022, and the idea of seeing Robert Pattinson as a Batman actor for a second time is incredibly exciting.

Batman is without a doubt one of the best DC characters, but just like any of the best superhero movies, you need a great adversary for your hero to shine. So, which Batman villains will be joining The Batman cast for part two?

Well, if we are to believe speculation from The Hot Mic with Jeff Sneider and John Rocha, we could be seeing the iconic comic book bad guy, Hush, appearing in live-action for the first time.

When asked about potential movie villains for The Batman 2, Sneider said: “Is there a rumor that the villain is going to be Hush? Maybe. Maybe that rumor exists… I have heard whispers of a Hush.”

There has been talk of Hush getting the live-action treatment for some time now, with many suspecting he is ripe for joining the roster of The Batman 2 villains due to his connections with the dark secrets of Gotham City, and in particular, the Wayne family.

Indeed, given the nature of the first film and the way Bruce Wayne’s family was exposed, to him at least, as being slightly less honorable than he first though, the idea of Hush getting involved makes perfect sense. If so, we could well have one of the best DC villains of all time on our hands.

Of course, we should take these rumors with a pinch of salt, but we wouldn't be surprised at all if Hush is the next foe Batman has to take on.