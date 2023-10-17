Jason Momoa actually ruined a hilarious running joke in The Lego Movie

The Lego Movies are known for intersecting with some of the best DCU characters – most notably Batman, who got his own hilarious Lego Movie in 2017 and Will Arnett gives one of the best ever Batman actor performances. Plenty more DCU characters pop up in the background or in minor roles, and one of the funniest is Aquaman.

The Lego Movies which were released between 2014 and 2019 were all made by Warner Bros, which is why they were able to include characters from the DC movies in order. In The Lego Movie (2014) and The Lego Batman Movie (2017), the classic Aquaman is seen – with green pants, orange shirt and a blonde Justin Bieber style mop of hair. But unlike Jonah Hill’s Green Lantern, we don’t hear him speak.

It’s not until The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, that classic Aquaman gets a makeover to look like one of the best DC characters – the Jason Momoa movie version – complete with flowing brown locks and more abs than you can shake a trident at. And he finally gets a few lines, spoken by Momoa himself – but you could argue that this kind of ruins the joke of Aquaman being mute in the Lego universe.

In the suspiciously perfect Stepford Wives land of Heck, Channing Tatum’s Superman is weirdly now friends with the best DC villain Lex Luthor, but even more strange is the fact that he’s now enthusiastic friends with Green Lantern. And Jason Momoa gets to say; “General Zod just made homemade guac,” which is not something you usually hear in the best superhero movies, and also tells us; “I’m glittery!”

When Aquaman 2 is finally released on December 20, 2023, it will have been exactly five years since the first Aquaman movie premiered. Aquaman 2 has been delayed more times than Batman has watched his parents die – and that’s saying something. The DCU will soon be all shook up by James Gunn’s Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.

We're also very excited to see David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan in Superman Legacy.