Is the Reverse Flash in The Flash? Have you seen The Flash yet? If not, we’ve got to warn you there are spoilers ahead for Ezra Miller’s new DCU movie and trust us when we say this is a film you don’t want spoiled.

It’s a good time to be a DCU fan because after what feels like (literal) years of waiting, The Flash release date is here. Starring Ezra Miller as the titular Scarlet Speedster, the DC movie sees Barry Allen go back in time to try and prevent his mother’s murder. Unfortunately, it turns out time travel isn’t as easy as Back to the Future made it seem.

If you want to know more you can check out our Flash review here. Still, chances are if you’ve clicked this article then you’re something of a Flash scholar. After all who else would want to know about The Flash’s nemesis Eobard Thawne? So is the Reverse Flash in The Flash?

Is the Reverse Flash in The Flash?

No, the Reverse Flash isn’t in The Flash movie, although there are a few allusions to the character. The first and most obvious is the death of Nora Allen (who the Reverse-Flash kills in the comics), but there’s also the Dark Flash as well twisted future version of Barry Allen, who’s spent so long in the Speed Force trying to manipulate the timeline that he’s become a hulking monster.

Who is The Reverse Flash?

The Reverse-Flash is Eobard Thawne, a scientist from the 25th Century. Eobard was a huge fan of the hero The Flash and used his scientific acumen to recreate the accident that gave Barry Allen his powers. Imbued with the power of the Speed Force, Eobard traveled back in time, hoping to meet his idol.

Upon arriving back in the past, though, Eobard was shocked to learn that he was destined to become his hero’s nemesis, the Reverse-Flash. His mind broken by the revelation, Eobard embraced his destiny and used his incredible powers to make Barry’s life as miserable as possible.

