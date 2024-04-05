Dwayne Johnson on why Black Adam could beat Superman in a fight

We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Dwayne Johnson once said he was confident that Black Adam could take on Superman in a one on one fight.

Dwayne Johnson thinks he could beat Superman in a fight
Who can beat Superman in a fight? It’s a question that’s dominated pop culture basically since the character first appeared in the pages of Action Comics and it’s understandable why. The DCEU ‘s premier hero has more superpowers than Batman has gadgets and is the benchmark by which other superheroes are judged. Well, there’s one character who Dwayne Johnson’s convinced could beat the Man of Steel: Black Adam.

In atweet, the Jungle Cruise star claimed that Adam could easily beat Superman in a one on one fight. “Remember, Superman’s greatest weakness isn’t kryptonite, it’s magic,” he wrote. “Black Adam’s greatest superpower is magic. They both fly at light speed. They both are unstoppable forces. But only one will kill the other. And we know who that is.”

 

Johnson’s actually showing a surprisingly level of comicbook knowledge. Superman’s most well-known weakness is indeed Kryptonite but he’s also just as vulnerable to magic as any mortal man. In the comics, several villains (and a few heroes) have exploited this key weakness to bring the Man of Tomorrow to his knees.

Superman and Black Adam have actually fought several times in the comics with Clark usually coming out on top. We can’t see Warner Bros ever greenlighting an action movie where the two face-off, though, mostly because Superman’s big-screen future is so up in the air.

 

