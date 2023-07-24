The best Batman movie is finally coming to 4K

For serious comic book fans, it’s usually generally accepted that the animated adaptations of their favorite stories and characters are superior to the live-action adaptations. With Spider-Man, The Animated Series (1994-1998) and the recent Spider-Verse movies are considered high watermarks. For Batman, The Animated Series (1992-1995), and its spin-off movie Mask of the Phantasm (1993) are also much-cherished.

The voiceover stars Kevin Conroy (Batman) and Mark Hamill (Joker) are also viewed as some of the best Batman actors and Joker actors to ever portray those characters. The set includes the new special feature Kevin Conroy: I am the Knight, paying tribute to the late actor who passed away in November 2022.

Well, we have good news about Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, because 30 years after its release in theaters, Warner Bros and DC have remastered it on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. One of the best Batman movies, it will be available as a 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital combo pack on September 12.

The synopsis of Mask of the Phantasm is as follows; “When a woman from Bruce Wayne’s past, Andrea Beaumont, comes back into his life, Bruce questions whether he should continue protecting Gotham City as Batman. But his introspection is short-lived when the city’s most notorious crime bosses are killed, and the Caped Crusader is blamed for their murders. The Dark Knight sets out to clear his name, revealing a new masked vigilante: the Phantasm.”

