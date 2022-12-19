Smallville star Michael Rosenbaum wants to be DCEU’s Lex Luthor

Superman has been reinvented countless times across comics, superhero movies, and TV series. One of the most memorable incarnations, though (if you were a teenager in the Aughts, at least), was Smallville, a show about Clark Kent’s turbulent teens growing up in rural Kansas.

Clark would constantly have to battle superpowered classmates along with young versions of his rogues’ gallery. His biggest problem, however, was his friend turned nemesis Lex Luthor played by Michael Rosenbaum. Rosenbaum was superb as Luthor, but his take on the supervillain never really got the conclusion it deserved.

It’s understandable, then, that Rosenbaum wants another crack of the whip now James Gunn is set to reboot the DC movie universe. The actor recently replied to a tweet suggesting that Michael Rooker would be a perfect fit for the bald villain saying, “I hope I’d be in the running. I mean I did play him for seven years. Unless you guys would have a problem with that.”

Unfortunately, when we scrolled through who’d liked the tweet, we couldn’t see Gunn’s account, so it looks like his appeal has fallen on deaf ears for now, at least.

Gunn and co-CEO of DC Studios Peter Safran have recently started clearing house at Warner Bros. They’ve reportedly cancelled a number of upcoming projects, and it seems they plan on recasting everyone in the DCEU. Unfortunately, this means a number of fan favourites are out.

Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot are reportedly no longer working on Wonder Woman 3, while Henry Cavill is officially done as Superman. In a statement, Cavill explained how disappointed he was not to get another Superman movie but offered Gunn and Safran his support.

“It’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman,” Cavill wrote on Instagram. “After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. I respect that James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck and the happiest of fortunes.”

Quite what the future holds for the DCEU, we don’t know, but a younger Superman is apparently central to Gunn’s plans necessitating the recast.

If you love the work of James Gunn, check out our guide to The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 release date, or if you prefer your entertainment on the small screen, we have an article all about Peacemaker season 2.