Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn makes Margot Robbie “so happy”

Margot Robbie has reacted to Lady Gaga’s casting in their shared role. In multiple DC movies now, Robbie has taken on the mantel as comic-book icon Harley Quinn. However, there’s a new Harley Quinn in town, and coming off the back of her recent performances in drama movies, Lady Gaga has been cast as Harley Quinn in Joker 2.

Joker 2, which is a sequel to 2019 movie, will be titled Joker: Folie à Deux. It is set to explore Arthur Fleck’s stay in Arkham Asylum, where he will meet the one and only Harley Quinn. If it’s anything like its predecessor, it will be a dark, grounded, gritty depiction of Gotham and its Clown Prince of Crime.

Lady Gaga has been cast as Harley Quinn in the upcoming thriller movie, which is set to make use of her musical talents by being a musical. Yes, you read that right, Joker 2 will star Lady Gaga, and will be a musical.

That news has left a lot of fans of the first movie scratching their heads, and others celebrating the bold change in direction. And, now, in an interview with MTV news, Margot Robbie has shared her thoughts on Lady Gaga’s casting as Harley Quinn.

Speaking about Lady Gaga’s appointment to the role, Robbie said “It makes me so happy [that Lady Gaga is Harley Quinn] because I said from the very beginning [that] all I want is for Harley to be one of those characters like Macbeth or Batman that always gets passed from great actor to great actors, and I feel like in not so many cases are they female characters.”

She continued, reflecting about her own time in the role “It’s such an honour to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors to get to have a go at playing.”

Robbie’s comments are an interesting take on Harley Quinn, revealing that she believes that character has the potential to be as iconic as Batman himself. Certainly, there is plenty left to explore with different cinematic versions of Harley Quinn, and if her past performances are anything to go by, Lady Gaga is bound to add to that. If Margot Robbie‘s on board, then we are too.

