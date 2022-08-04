Joker 2 now has a release date, and a few plot details have started to leak online. The big question is whether Joker 2 is a musical. Which isn’t necessarily a sentence you expect to write, but Todd Phillip’s first Joker film was far from a typical DC movie.

Starring Joaquin Phoenix, Joker was less about the Clown Prince of Crime’s battles with the Batman and more of a twisted character piece. The thriller movie examined what someone would have to go through to become the Joker. Basically, the film was the bastard child of Taxi Driver and The Killing Joke. Fans and critics loved it, and Phoenix won a best actor Oscar for playing the deadly clown.

A sequel was inevitable then, and Phillips recently announced that it was titled Joker: Folie à Deux – a reference to the real-life illness of the same name, which is a delusion shared by two people in close association. At the same time, a few details leaked that suggested this film may be more theatrical than the first. So is Joker 2 a musical?

Is Joker 2 a musical?

Apparently, yes, Joker 2 is a musical. According to The Hollywood Reporter’s sources, Joker 2 will have song and dance numbers, and Lady Gaga is in negotiations to star in the movie.

Who might Lady Gaga be playing in Joker 2?

The Wrap recently reported that the majority of Joker 2 is set in Arkham Asylum, which suggests to us one thing: Lady Gaga is playing Harley Quinn.

Harley Quinn is the Joker’s on-again, off-again girlfriend and sidekick who helps him pull off his evil schemes. Quinn first met the Joker at Arkham Asylum, where she was treating him for his various psychosis.

During their sessions, though, Harley fell in love with the Joker, eventually helping him escape and set off on a crime spree.

