Ezra Miller’s Hawaii arrest footage released online

Bodycam footage from Ezra Miller’s first arrest in Hawaii for “disorderly conduct” on March 28 has gone public, with the action movie actor saying they film themselves getting assaulted for “NFT art.”

The DC Extended Universe star has been arrested twice while vacationing in Hawaii across March and April, with their solo movie The Flash still appearing to be going ahead despite this. Their first arrest occurred in the early hours of March 28, with Miller being charged with harassment and disorderly conduct in a Hawaii bar. Then, a second arrest took place on April 19, with the Fantastic Beasts 3 star being charged with second-degree assault.

The bodycam footage appears to be from Miller’s first arrest which, according to a statement released by the Hawaii Police Department at the time, occurred after Miller became “agitated” with patrons singing karaoke in a local bar. They later attended court in April and agreed to pay a $500 fine following the incident.

In the video, Miller can be seen speaking to police officers while being arrested. “I got assaulted and I started filming. Let me show you the video,” they say in the clip. “I got assaulted in this bar, twice in a row. I film myself when I get assaulted for NFT crypto art.”

The actor then appears to get more agitated, asking the officer, “What’s your name? What’s your badge number? Tell me your name and your badge number. Full name! Full badge number! Don’t touch me. Tell me your name and your badge number, now!”

When told that they were being arrested for disorderly conduct, Miller seemed surprised. “I’m being arrested for disorderly conduct? I was assaulted,” they said. “You understand that, right?”

The actor then added, “The guy at that bar declared himself as a Nazi. I have it on film and he attacked me.” They then appear to try and use their ninth and fourth amendment rights under US law. “I claim my ninth amendment rights to not be unlawfully persecuted for a crime of no designation,” they said. “Disorderly conduct means something I am un-guilty of. I claim my fourth amendment rights to not be searched and seized on no probable cause, that you will not be able to offer in a court of law.”

In the footage, Miller then appears to accuse one of the police officers of touching their genitals. “Hey, you just touched my penis. Please don’t do that,” they said. “I’m transgender, non-binary and I don’t want to be searched by a man.”