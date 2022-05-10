Dylan O’Brien rumoured to replace Ezra Miller as The Flash

After all the trouble Ezra Miller has found themselves in recently, it should come as no surprise that Warner Bros is considering replacing The Flash actor for future DCEU projects. According to the rumour mill, Dylan O’Brien is being lined up to take over the mantle of the fastest man alive, and it’s fair to say he’s a popular choice.

Miller first appeared in the DCEU movie Batman v Superman back in 2016, and the long-awaited The Flash solo movie is finally set to hit theatres in 2023 after a multitude of production issues and delays. But, the actor has suffered from well-documented mental health and behavioural issues in recent years. These problems seem to have come to a head in the first half of 2022, with Miller reportedly arrested twice within one month.

Warner Bros also has Miller on its books for the Harry Potter franchise, where the actor plays Credence Barebone in Fantastic Beasts 3. Now, it appears the studio has reached the limits of their patience, as reports circulate that Dylan O’Brien will replace Miller as the Scarlet Speedster after The Flash.

According to ScreenGeek, the outlet’s sources close to the situation indicate O’Brien is in line to take over the role. Exactly how that would work remains to be seen, however.

With The Flash likely to feature the Flashpoint storyline, the DCEU could well be ripe for a complete overhaul. The Flashpoint arc in DC Comics essentially opens up the possibilities of various timelines and multiverses, and introduces different versions of characters like The Flash and Batman.

Considering all the issues the DCEU has encountered along its rocky road, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the reset button being utilised. O’Brien is certainly a popular choice for the role, and the actor has even been linked to the role of Nightwing in the past, too.

Whatever happens, it’s important to remember any changes would only take place after The Flash release date on June 23, 2023. So, we will see Miller in the role for at least one more movie, regardless of Warner Bros’ decision.