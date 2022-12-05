Superman believes in Santa Claus according to this animated series

Superman is one of the greatest superheroes of all time, thanks in part to his remarkable powers but more because of his incredible spirit. Yes, despite coming from an alien world, Clark, with his optimism and tenacity, represents the best of humanity and the dream of a brighter tomorrow.

The best Superman movies realise this and build it into the character. Still, if we’re being honest, the greatest depiction of Superman probably comes from the ’90s animated series based on his adventures and its subsequent sequel, the Justice League cartoons. These TV series weren’t afraid to make Clark the great big boy scout he truly is, and nothing proves this more than the Justice League Christmas episode.

This one-off episode wasn’t about the Justice League battling invaders from other worlds as you see in most superhero movies; it just followed the League over the holiday period. So Green Lantern and Hawkgirl went out to an alien bar, Batman brooded on the Watchtower, while Superman returned home to the Kent farm.

He didn’t go alone, though. He took J’onn J’onzz, aka The Martian Manhunter, with him so the alien could experience a real human Christmas. The Kents being the nicest fictional characters in existence, were delighted to meet their son’s colleague and treated him like one of their own.

Hilariously the Kents even managed to embarrass Supes by telling J’onn he used to peek at his presents using his x-ray vision, so they had to start wrapping them in lead. This news shocks Clark, though, who responds, “you mean Santa wrapped them?” That’s right, Clark still believes in Santa. Adorable.

To be fair, if I was Clark, I’d believe in Santa as well. The guy hangs out with a man who can run faster than light, has met countless real gods (old and new), and he’s an alien from another world. it’s not outside the realm of possibility that Santa exists in the DC animated Universe.

If you love Superman, check out our guide to the DC Movies in order, or you may enjoy our list of the best DC animated movies. We also have articles on hypothetical Justice League 2 and Man of Steel 2 you may like.