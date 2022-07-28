The Rock dressed as Superdog to surprise DC League of Super-Pets fans

Dwayne Johnson’s always up to something in the name of good, wholesome content. For DC League of Super-Pets, he decided to gatecrash a couple of screenings dressed as his character in the animated movie, Krypto the Superdog. It’s exactly what you’d expect.

In a clip on social media, Johnson puts on the costume to take photos with families who just think he’s another person hired by the theatre for some fun pictures. “Every movie that I star in along with our Seven bucks Productions, I do like to surprise audiences,” he says. “So for Super-Pets, I thought ‘let me go surprise an audience on opening week’, but let me do things a little bit different.”

Lots of unsuspecting audience-members got their picture with Krypto, and then in the screening itself, Johnson revealed himself. But since this is most electrifying man in sports entertainment, he decided to go a step further. He brings down one family, and gives them their own puppy to take home. Obviously this had been pre-arranged, he wasn’t just throwing out small dogs. That’s a serious bit of swag, mind.

In any case, it all makes for some lovely promotion on the new family movie, in a way that Johnson has become especially good at. Look at everyone’s enthusiasm!

DC League of Super-Pets features an all-star cast, with John Krasinski, Kate McKinnon, Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves, and many more besides joining Johnson for the animal romp. As the name implies, it’s a standard DC action movie, but with all the heroes and villains as household pets like cats and dogs instead of people. How’s that for a novel DC movie?

I LOVE surprising audiences of our @sevenbucksprod films, but this one was special🙏🏾🍿 I dressed up as my #DCSuperPets character, KRYPTO & surprised two audiences at @cinemark. The best part- we found a loving home for my lil' guy, Quail🐕🖤#DCSuperPets IN THEATERS ON FRIDAY! pic.twitter.com/PUIS88arrY — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 27, 2022

You can see Johnson in live-action in Black Adam, coming to cinemas October 21, 2022. Sure makes for a good stopgap while we wait for more on Aquaman 2 and The Batman 2. DC League of Super-Pets is in theatres July 29.