Can I stream the new animated movie DC League of Super-Pets?

Can you stream DC League of Super-Pets? The upcoming animated movie offers a very different take on the DCEU and the comic book world, putting animals at the forefront of this new adventure. If you’re excited to see super-powered pets in action, we’ve got all the information you need to catch this DC animated universe movie upon its release.

DC League of Super-Pets features the vocal talents of action movie stars Dwayne Johnson and Keanu Reeves, alongside Kevin Hart, John Krasinski, and Kate McKinnon. The movie takes the focus away from iconic DC heroes Superman and Batman, and instead shows us what their loyal pets are capable of when the Justice League are kidnapped.

So, if you’re wondering how to watch DC League of Super-Pets, we’ve trawled the streets of Gotham City and visited the Fortress of Solitude, and gathered all the intel you need. Whether it be a trip to your local cinema, or a small screen adventure at home, you’re not going to miss this family movie after reading this.

How to watch DC League of Super-Pets

The DC League of Super-Pets is being released theatrically, so that means you will need to head out to the theatre to catch this one. The release date for the kids movie is set for July 29, 2022 and that’s the same whether you’re in the USA or the UK.

The movie has been in development since 2018, and was initially set for release in May 2021. Naturally, that didn’t quite work out due to the pandemic, but DC League of Super-Pets is finally upon us.

Can I stream DC League of Super-Pets?

As with all DC properties, you will be able to find DC League of Super-Pets on the streaming service HBO Max 45 days after its theatrical release. You’re looking at roughly September 12, 2022 for the movie to drop on the platform.

At first, you will only be able to see DC League of Super-Pets on the big screen though. Warner Bros plans to release all its movies theatrically now, so get booking those tickets!