Batman: the Animated Series sequel podcast with Kevin Conroy and original cast in production

We were blessed in the 90s to be given two defining versions of two iconic comic-book characters – Spider-Man and Batman. And they weren’t to be found at multiplexes, but rather in the form of Saturday morning cartoons. Both Spider-Man and Batman – The Animated Series have gone on to be considered among the best animated series of all time and the Batman series gifted us Mark Hamill’s Joker and Arleen Sorkin’s Harley Quinn.

And an exciting development is on the horizon, for fans of the classic 90s cartoons. While on a panel at Los Angeles Comic Con at the weekend, voice actors Kevin Conroy (Batman) and John Glover (The Riddler) revealed that an audio drama was in the works that will continue Batman: The Animated Series. According to the actors, the writer of the original series, Alan Burnett is developing the project.

“It’s a great script by Alan Burnett and it brings back the original cast, Conroy said during the History of the Batman panel, hosted by Londyn Jackson. Added Glover: “The Riddler’s back, and he’s evolved in many ways … He understands he’s on the spectrum.” Conroy also revealed another alumni of the 90s animated series is attached to the project; “Danny Elfman will write the theme.”

Batman: The Animated Series ran for 85 episodes between 1992-1995 and it won the Emmy for best animated programme in 1993.

Several Batman audio dramas are currently available, including ones starring Jeffrey Wright and Winston Duke as um, Batmen. Marvel are not ones to be left out and they have some Wolverine audio dramas available.

Meanwhile, Bruce Timm, the animator behind Batman: The Animated Series is developing a separate animated show called Batman: Caped Crusader with J.J. Abrams and The Batman filmmaker Matt Reeves which is due to come to HBO Max.

With the HBO Max Batgirl movie currently filming and the Peacemaker show starting soon, there is plenty in both the DCEU and the DC Animated Universe to get excited about at the moment.