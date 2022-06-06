The Sandman will arrive on Netflix in August

Netflix has released a new trailer for Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman, which reveals that the release date will be August 5. The trailer also reveals more of Tom Sturridge’s Dream, and Jenna Colman’s Johanna Constantine.

The synopsis reads; “There is another world that waits for all of us when we close our eyes and sleep — a place called the Dreaming, where The Sandman, Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), gives shape to all of our deepest fears and fantasies. But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever. To restore order, Dream must journey across different worlds and timelines to mend the mistakes he’s made during his vast existence, revisiting old friends and foes, and meeting new entities — both cosmic and human — along the way.”

“Based on the beloved award-winning DC comic series written by Neil Gaiman, THE SANDMAN is a rich, character-driven blend of myth and dark fantasy woven together over the course of ten epic chapters following Dream’s many adventures. Developed and executive produced by Gaiman, showrunner Allan Heinberg, and David S. Goyer.”

The trailer starts with Sturridge saying; “I’m the King of Dreams, ruler of the nightmare realm.” Colman’s Johanna Constantine then has a conversation with a woman named Hettie, who tells her that “Morpheus, The Oneiromancer, The Sandman” is coming. Just exactly how many names does this guy have?

The Sandman discovers that in his absence, the nightmare realm has begun to decay and crumble. We see brief shots of Kirby Howell-Baptiste’s Death, Mason Alexander Park’s Desire, David Thewlis’ John Dee, and Boyd Holbrook’s The Corinthian.

You can watch the trailer below;

Gwendoline Christie’s Lucifer is unfortunately not featured in this trailer, but we have been given some glimpses of her before.

