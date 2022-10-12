Daniel Radcliffe explains why he doesn’t do action movies

You probably know Daniel Radcliffe best for his work on the Harry Potter franchise. I mean, he is the most famous Harry Potter character there is, after all. There’s a reason you don’t see Radcliffe doing many action movies now though, and the actor has explained why that is.

Radcliffe shot to fame as the titular wizard in the Harry Potter movies, and has since navigated a fascinating career after finishing work in the fantasy movie series. The actor has selected unusual and fun projects such as the drama movie Swiss Army Man, horror movies like The Woman in Black, and most recently, the comedy movie The Lost City.

If you’re wondering why you don’t see Radcliffe kicking ass in the action genre though, the man himself has given the reason in an interview with Total Film.

“I used to get sent a lot more actiony stuff, and I don’t particularly buy myself as that guy,” he says. “The reason I ended up doing Guns Akimbo was because I absolutely can buy myself as this nerdy guy. It’s not just that I buy myself, but will an audience go there with me? If you cast me as Jason Bourne, I, as an audience member, would have questions.”

To be fair that makes perfect sense. He’s right, I think I would find it hard to believe if Daniel Radcliffe suddenly became a badass action here. Besides, Radcliffe is very good at the more weird and wonderful roles he’s become accustomed anyway.

You’ll next be able to see Radcliffe in the musical movie Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Until then, why not check out our list of the best fantasy series for more magical moments.

