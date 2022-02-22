How to watch Cyrano – can you stream Peter Dinklage’s new musical movie?

How can you watch Cyrano? The new musical featuring Peter Dinklage, who played popular Game of Thrones character Tyrion Lannister, is promising quite the spectacle.

Dinklage plays the eponymous tragic protagonist, who wants to be with the beautiful Roxanne (Haley Bennett), but can’t due to being lower class. For a roundabout solution, he attempts to become a personal poet to Roxanne’s lover, Christian, in order to stay close to his crush. Expect tragedy, comedy, examination of social structures through a historical lens, and a few bangers to boot.

Joe Wright directs the adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s 1897 play from a script by Erica Schmidt. Ben Mendelsohn’s along for the ride as well, as villain De Guiche. The romance movie was made during the lockdown in Italy in October 2020, and strangely enough, its release plan has been relatively unabated since then. But when can you check it out for yourself? Do you need to make a trip to your local cineplex, or will a subscription service do the trick? We have you sorted for everything, Cyrano.

How can you see Cyrano?

Cyrano is coming to theatres in the US and UK on February 25, 2022. This is a wide release, giving you ample chance to catch the picture in the local cinema of your choosing.

There were some delays, but they were due to avoiding blockbusters and still wanting Oscar qualification. Originally, Cyrano was to come out in December in the United States for a limited release, but that eventually became a wide opening in February. However, the film still ran for a week in Los Angeles to satisfy The Academy’s rules for Oscar contention. Cyrano has been nominated for one Oscar, in Best Costume Design.

Can I stream Cyrano?

Unfortunately not – the feature is exclusive to theatres for the time being. None of the distributors or studios involved – Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, United Artists, Universal – have bespoke agreements with any given platform, so we can’t say where it’ll end up, either.

If you fancy seeing Peter Dinklage and Haley Bennett in a musical together, the big screen is your only choice at present. We’ll keep you informed as more home entertainment choices arise.