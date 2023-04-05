Sarah Michelle Gellar’s best movie is getting a TV series

Following on from the recent attempt at a Dangerous Liaisons series which has been cancelled after one season, there is now talk of a Cruel Intentions series in the works. Cruel Intentions is a 1999 teen movie based on Les Liaisons Dangereuses – which was first an 18th century novel, then a 1985 play by Christopher Hampton, then a 1988 drama movie featuring Glenn Close’s best performance.

Cruel Intentions starred Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe as a step-siblings who attempt to ruin the lives of various teens at their exclusive private school. Reese Witherspoon, Selma Blair and Joshua Jackson also star. According to TV Line, Amazon Prime Video has now ordered an eight-episode series adaptation of Cruel Intentions.

The project has been in gestation for a long time, but filming will reportedly get underway in Toronto in June 2023. According to the synopsis, the setting has moved from High School to a college; “Set in Washington DC, the series follows two ruthless step-siblings who will do anything to stay at the top of the Greek Life hierarchy at their elite college.”

The synopsis continues; “When a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system, they’ll do whatever is necessary to preserve their power and reputations… including seducing the daughter of the U.S. vice president.” It’s not the first time that a Cruel Intentions TV series has been attempted, as a 2016 pilot was made with Sarah Michelle Gellar planned to return to her original role. It was not picked up to series though.

The pilot was set seventeen years after the events of the film and sees Bash Casey, son of Sebastian Valmont (Phillippe) and Annette Hargrove (originally played by Reese Witherspoon, replaced by Kate Levering in the series), discover his late father’s journal. Upon discovering this he is thrown into a world of lies, sex and power. The potential series included the character of Kathryn Merteuil (Gellar), Bash’s step-aunt, who would try to gain power of Valmont International.

It sounds as though the new series will not feature any characters from the 1999 movie, which could potentially be for the best.